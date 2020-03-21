UoH to close hostels, mess facility from March 23

Hyderabad

21 March 2020 00:29 IST

Eateries, shops on campus to be shut from today

Authorities of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have decided to shut all hostels and messes from March 23 to April 6, and instructed students to vacate the hostels by 10 a.m. on March 23.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile with deans and heads of departments to list out preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was also decided to close down all eateries, shops and establishments on the campus from March 21 to April 6. “This follows the ‘strong advisory’ issued to students last Sunday to return to their homes after classes were suspended,” a statement from the university said.

However, to make it easier for students to prepare for leaving for their respective hometowns, the messes will run up to Monday and only breakfast will be provided in the hostels that day. All hostels will be completely locked down from March 24 from 1 p.m.. There will be no supply of water and electricity to any of the buildings.

Exams rescheduled

The statement added that the ongoing academic activities, including examinations, evaluations and presentations, will be reviewed and rescheduled after April 6 and no student or outsider will be allowed into the university campus until then.

However, officers and employees engaged in essential and emergency services such as sanitation, security, health and those directly engaged in taking measures to control the spread of COVID-19 will be allowed inside.