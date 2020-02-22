UoH students’ union objects to fine for ‘Shaheen Bagh Night’ protest

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on three students for violating the timings of their protest programme ‘Shaheen Bagh Night’ on January 31.

UoH administration said the fine was imposed for conducting the programme beyond 9 p.m. at the shopping complex that went on till 2.30 am and also defacing the walls.

HCU Students’ Union (HCUSU) has condemned the move and accused the university of suppressing democratic voices on campus. In a Facebook post the HCUSU also took objection to the varsity warning them to be cautious and focus on studies. “We are well aware of our academic and socio political responsibilities,” the post said.

The students union also rejected the fine and said no proper mechanism was followed for imposing the fine. The Proctoral Board where students can explain their version was not even considered before taking the decision. Students also demanded that the fine imposed be withdrawn immediately.

The HCUSU further said that students would not bow down to the administration at any cost and will take all steps possible to safeguard the democratic interests of students.