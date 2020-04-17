UoH students say no to online evaluation

Students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) while maintaining that they have welcomed online learning, have objected to online evaluation given the severe connectivity and adaptability issues with rural students, who form more than 70% of the total student strength.

Students who have come under the group, Youth for Inclusive and Sustainable Society (YISS), said that they are open to online learning, which is a new experience for them now staying away from the campus due to the lockdown.

They said though the university administration is planning to consider past academic performance and internal examination based on assignments, many faculty members are insisting on taking online classes and asking for assignments with shorter deadlines.

Students claim that they are asked to write 2,000 to 5,000 word research papers with citations, which they are unable to do with limited resources now.

They said not even 25% of academic is based on e-learning. All of a sudden without proper acquaintance with the new technology, students from rural and remote locations of cities are facing hardships. The Ministry can encourage using e-learning programmes in the lockdown period for learning purpose only but should not emphasise on reflecting in grades, they said.

The YISS also sent a letter to the HRD Ministry questioning the conduct of university entrance examinations online using some private partners and demanded that the entrance exams be conducted through the National Testing Agency (NTA). They also expressed apprehensions over the continuous reduction of PhD seats in School of Social Sciences for the past few years. Certain departments are not taking PhD students based on UGC regulations, they claimed.