UoH students demand fellowships and resignation of VC

27 March 2021 01:06 IST

Youth for Inclusive and Sustainable Society (YISS) of the University of Hyderabad protested at the 88th Academic Council Meeting on Friday demanding disbursement of fellowships and Digital Access Grant (DAG), spending of Institution of Eminence (IoE) funds for students and research scholars, and establishment of Satellite Campus across the State.

The YISS also alleged that Vice-Chancellor P. Appa Rao is adopting anti-students and anti-marginalised policies. “Are ₹1,000 crore funds of Institution of Eminence (IoE) only for construction activities? Where are IoE fellowships and scholarships for students, grants, projects, seminars, and incentives for research scholars publications?,” they asked.

Students also demanded the resignation of Prof. Appa Rao for allegedly undermining the High Court of Telangana judgment on Centre Heads appointments and National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC)’s directives on PhD admissions. They said the VC completed his term last September and he should be replaced. They also wanted increase in PhD seats.

