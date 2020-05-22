Hyderabad

UoH students call for online protests over demands

Youth for Inclusive and Sustainable Society (YISS), University of Hyderabad, has called for online protests on seven demands it has put up before the university administration to safeguard students’ interests.

The students demanded ‘No-Detention Policy’ and extension of evaluation policy for final year and outgoing students to ongoing students, including those of integrated courses. Students also wanted notification of Ph.D and M.Phil seats in accordance with UGC guidelines.

According to YISS, there are only 33 Ph.D seats notified by all the departments and centres in the School of Social Sciences instead of nearly 120, as per UGC regulations.

It wanted the administration to provide ₹1,000 as UoH Students’ Assistance (SA) for May and June apart from waiving off mess charges of April, May and June, for those who stayed on the campus as they were from poor backgrounds.

Students also demanded that the online entrance examinations be conducted through National Testing Agency (NTA) and not private players. When JNU had successfully conducted entrance exams through NTA last year, why can’t UoH conduct the same, they asked.

