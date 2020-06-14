UoH student bags Grace Hopper scholarship

Hyderabad

14 June 2020 23:16 IST

Vani Gupta, a first year MCA student at the School of Computer Information Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been awarded Grace Hopper Student Scholarship for the year 2020 at the Grace Hopper Conference for Women in Computing 2020 organised by AnitaB.org, Belmont, California.

This year, the conference will be shifting to the virtual space due to COVID-19 outbreak. Grace Hopper Celebration is the world’s largest event to celebrate women in computing. The three-day event includes seminars, keynote addresses, a career fair, and offers a broad networking opportunity to scholars to connect with industry.

