UoH startup ties up with bioinformatics firm

Transcell Oncologics and GenepoweRx office-bearers after signing the pact on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 20:56 IST

Transcell Oncologics, an ASPIRE-TBI (A Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industries and Entrepreneurship-Technology Business Incubator) incubatee at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), announced a tie-up with ‘GenepoweRx’, a bioinformatics firm on Wednesday.

Transcell developed a vertical named ‘Hemato’ into adult stem cell technology translation in imparting transplantation procedure. This tie-up enables Transcell to offer Hemato’s PREGEN genomics medicine prescription for managing any diseases predisposition predicted, said a press release.

These next-gen in-silico tools integrated into the Hemato offer solutions to health-conscious families and families with disease history in making data-based informed decisions managing and caring for their health. The cell therapies in approved transplantation procedures are value additions in treating diseases by personalising the treatments.

GenepoweRx, developed Dr Kalyan Uppaluri and Dr Hima Challa - genomics medicine practising clinicians with training received from Stanford and Harvard University’s respectively, has been endorsed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (New York) to support personalising targeted drug therapy strategies. K & H, a conceptual clinic run by them has been offering a personalised plan for each of their patients.

“This working relationship with the genomics medicine practitioners brings together innovation and execution personalising technology to provide superior productised services,” said founder & CEO Transcell Subhadra Dravida in a joint statement along with director Dr. Vinayender Tulla.