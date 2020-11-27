UoH start-up launcher programme

HYDERABAD

27 November 2020 00:41 IST

The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ - a start-up accelerator) in association with Technology Incubators in University of Hyderabad invites applications for its Online Start-up Launcher Programme (SLP).

The programme, which runs over three months, is designed as a combination of online weekend mentorship sessions and start-up incubation/consultancy and support services to help aspiring entrepreneurs to start and scale.

Well-known entrepreneurs or start-up consultants/investors will mentor the aspiring entrepreneurs through a structured programme. With no age limit, any graduate aspiring to start or scale a business — students, researchers, innovators, SMEs, professionals, techies, family businesses, and consultants, — can apply for the programme, which will assist them to transform their ideas, research, or innovation into a viable business. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented.

Last date for applying is December 10 and the programme will start on January 16 and end on April 10, 2021. Interested can apply online on www.tez.co.in by clicking on the Start-up Launcher programme or write to us at tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 7660857600.