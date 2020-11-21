UoH start-up develops novel method for Favipiravir production

HYDERABAD

21 November 2020 01:11 IST

It has also developed a cholesterol-lowering molecule

Aptus Therapeutics, a start-up at ASPIRE-TBI of University of Hyderabad (UoH) which focuses on synthetic chemistry and chemo-enzymatic chemistry, has developed novel and innovative methods for manufacturing of Favipiravir, an antiviral drug. Presently the drug is being used in combating COVID-19.

The newly developed synthetic process technology is highly cost-effective and eco-friendly as it uses less solvents and easy to isolate the target molecule in large quantities.

The firm has successfully developed and validated the technology for commercial bulk production.

According to a press release, the start-up has associated with Fleming Laboratories, Hyderabad, for bulk production and currently entered into an agreement with a Russian firm to supply in large quantities.

Aptus has also developed another commercially potential natural therapeutic molecule “FL-09”, a cholesterol-lowering drug using green chemistry methodologies. The start-up has developed this technology at ASPIRE-TBI, UoH., and it has reached the commercialisation stage already this year.

Dr. Prakash from Fleming Laboratories and Dr. Koti Reddy from Aptus Therapeutics exchanged a memorandum of understanding in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of UoH Prof. Appa Rao Podile and other officials of the university.

The expected turnover of these technologies is over ₹50 crore.

Expressing his happiness at the success of Aptus Therapeutics, Prof. Appa Rao Podile said: It’s a historical moment for UoH incubation centre ASPIRE-TBI which has nurtured Aptus Therapeutics in developing technologies for production of Favipiravir and “FL-09”.

Director RITE Prof. G.S. Prasad, coordinator of ASPIRE-TBI Prof. Lalitha Guruprasad, Director of ASPIRE Prof. D. Yogeswara Rao, coordinator of ASPIRE-BioNEST Prof. S. Rajagopal and other members of ASPIRE incubation centres participated in the event.