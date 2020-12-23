UoH scholar’s thesis selected for Innovative Student Project Award

The Ph.D. thesis of Dr. Jhansi Jadav associated with the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for Innovative Student Project Award-2020 at doctoral level by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).
The thesis is on “Assessment of precipitation, deformation and fracture behaviour of Superni 263 Ni base superalloy under tensile and low cycle fatigue conditions.”
Dr. Jhansi said the results that are part of this investigation have direct relevance for the development of Advanced Ultra-Supercritical (AUSC) Power Plant materials and high temperature turbine materials that the country is putting efforts towards achieving self reliance and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The work was carried out under the supervision of Prof. Koteswararao V. Rajulapati (SEST) and Dr. N. Eswara Prasad (Director, DMSRDE, DRDO). Experimental assistance offered by Dr. Kartik Prasad of DMRL and insightful, in-depth guidance was done by Prof. K. Bhanu Sankara Rao (Pratt & Whitney Chair, University of Hyderabad), a statement said.
