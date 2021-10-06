UoH scholars invited to global conference

University of Hyderabad (UoH) Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies (CALTS)’ Ayoob Rahman working with Arulmozi and Shivarama Padikkal, and Muhammed Vasil working with V.J. Varghese and Shivarama Padikkal, both research scholars, have been invited to present papers at the international conference on ‘Canon and Censorship in the Islamic Intellectual and Theological History’ to be held in Berlin. This will be jointly organised by the Humboldt, Frankfurt, and Fribourg universities from October 8-10.

Vasil is presenting a paper on: “Translation as Mediation: First Malayalam Translation of the Quran and the Organised Contestations” and Ayoob on “The Muhyiddīn Māla: Debating the Sacredness and the Profanity of a Canon.”

The conference is organised by Mohammad Gharaibeh (Berlin Institute for Islamic Theology, Humboldt-Universität Zu Berlin), Bacem Dziri (Institute for the Study of Islamic Culture and Religion at the Goethe University of Frankfurt) and Amir Dziri (Swiss Center for Islam and Society, University of Fribourg) in cooperation with the Academy for Islam in Research and Society (AIWG).