UoH scholar bags best paper award

Raju Guntukula, PhD scholar at the School of Economics, University of Hyderabad, has secured the “Best Paper Award” for his paper titled “Do the Climatic Factors Affect the Rice Yields in Telangana? Evidences from Just and Pope Production Function” at the 4th annual conference of Telangana Economic Association (TEA) held at Kakatiya University, Warangal.
The award has been instituted with funding by Mutyam Reddy, professor of Economics (Retd.), Osmania University, in the name of his father-in-law the late T. Baswa Reddy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.