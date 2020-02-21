UoH scholar bags best paper award

Raju Guntukula, PhD scholar at the School of Economics, University of Hyderabad, has secured the “Best Paper Award” for his paper titled “Do the Climatic Factors Affect the Rice Yields in Telangana? Evidences from Just and Pope Production Function” at the 4th annual conference of Telangana Economic Association (TEA) held at Kakatiya University, Warangal.

The award has been instituted with funding by Mutyam Reddy, professor of Economics (Retd.), Osmania University, in the name of his father-in-law the late T. Baswa Reddy.