UoH retains high rank in QS Global Ranking 2022

Slides in some parameters affecting overall rankings

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has retained high position in the QS World University Rankings 2022 figuring in the 651-700 rank band. The latest report was released by QS on June 8, according to the University of Hyderabad, and the QS has categorised the varsity as an “established medium sized public university with high research intensity and comprehensive subject focus”.

In the 2022 edition, UoH figured among the top 50% in the QS World University Rankings. At 305 rank globally, the ‘citations per faculty’ is the strongest indicator for UoH in which it has scored 46.1 out of 100 points, whereas the global median is 39.2, indicating the widespread reach and impact of its published work.

Six indicators determine the institutions’ rankings — academic reputation (40%), employer reputation (10%), faculty-student ratio (20%), citations per faculty (20%), proportion of international students (5%) and the proportion of international faculty (5%).

Responding to the latest rankings, UoH Vice-Chancellor Arun Agarwal said the university has again been ranked among the top global universities which is a good indicator of its sustained performance. “However, we have slid down in some parameters that have affected the overall ranking and we will discuss and take measures to strengthen those areas, he added.

He further stated, “We need to perform much better in all key areas of teaching and research to be among the top-200 in the world. I am confident that with the Institution of Eminence (IoE) tag, our university will be able to reach the level of the top performing institutions of the world. The huge numbers of foreign applications across disciplines — a few thousands and still rising — we received in 2021 are evidence that the IoE’s work is getting international attention”.

QS World University Rankings is a publication of university rankings, published annually by British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). In the 2022 edition, 1,673 institutions from 93 locations were covered and 1,300 were finally ranked. Only 35 institutions from India feature in the list.

The press release added that 14.7 million recorded publications and 96 million recorded citations along with two million academic nominations and 4,50,000 employer nominations were considered for the rankings. A total of 145 new entrants have found a place in the list this year.