UoH Professor outlines challenges of Antimicrobial Resistance in G20 healthcare resolution

September 17, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

In a significant development at the recent G20 summit, a chapter on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) authored by a professor from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been incorporated into the healthcare resolution.

The chapter, a part of the book titled ‘Accelerating Global Health: Pathways to Health Equity for G20’, was penned by Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, an Honorary Professor at UoH and the President of the Infection Control Academy of India.

The chapter provides an overview of the emerging crisis of AMR that poses challenges to healthcare systems and patient outcomes across the world. The analysis highlights the need for a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach and a whole-of-society approach to combat AMR.

AMR is a phenomenon where pathogens such as bacteria and fungi develop resistance to drugs designed to combat them. Speaking to The Hindu, Dr Ranga Reddy said that if the trend remains unchecked, it could lead to a staggering 10 million deaths by 2050. He emphasised that factors contributing to AMR include inadequate infection prevention and control measures, the abuse and inappropriate use of antibiotics, and insufficient diagnostic capacity. The consequences of the AMR crisis are already severe, and they will only worsen if not addressed promptly.

Dr. Ranga Reddy proposed a range of strategies to combat AMR effectively. These include exploring alternative therapies like bacteriophage therapy, repurposing existing drugs, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, and fostering collaborative research initiatives. These approaches are pivotal in the global effort to confront the looming threat of AMR, he added.

