UoH professor only Indian in international editorial team

Pramod K. Nayar, a professor in the Department of English at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed to the editorial board membership for a book series, Critical Posthumanism, from Brill.

Prof. Pramod, who is also an alumnus of the UoH, is the only Indian on the board. Brill of Leiden, Netherlands, founded in 1683, is one of the most respected publishers in Humanities and Social Sciences, International Law and selected areas in the Sciences, according to a statement.

Brill publishes close to 1,400 books and reference works per year in both print and electronic format apart from over 330 journals including 22 E-Only titles and 24 fully Open Access titles. The majority of Brill’s journals are indexed by major abstracting and indexing services, such as Web of Science and Scopus.

Prof. Pramod has also been included, based on his published work in the area, as a researcher on the Algorithmic Governance Research Network, hosted primarily at Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway and funded by Norwegian Research Council. This interdisciplinary research network is dedicated to understanding the social implications of Artificial Intelligence, big data, platform capitalism, datafied knowledge, and automated decision-making in society.