UoH professor appointed V-C of Central University of Odisha

Senior academic, I. Ramabrahmam, who recently retired from the Department of Political Science, School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha.

He will serve as Vice-Chancellor for a period of five years from his date of assuming office. He did his MA in Political Science and Public Administration from Andhra University and PhD in Political Science from the UoH.

Prof. Ramabrahmam has over thirty years of teaching experience and has published over 100 research papers in National and International journals. He has also supervised more than 20 scholars and completed many research projects.

In tune with the Central government’s initiatives he prepared more than 100 modules for e-Pathshala and Swayam portals in Public Administration. His areas of interest are in Governance, Rural Development, and Public Policy with a focus on Education policy, e‐Governance and e‐Pathasala.