University of Hyderabad plans to double student strength

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) plans to double its strength from 5,300 to more than 9,000 students over the next five years and also have a 100-bed hospital attached to its school of medical sciences to further research programmes, UoH Vice-Chancellor Podile Appa Rao said.

Speaking to reporters here after the University was awarded the coveted status of an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. Rao said that they had devised a 15-year developmental plan for the university, though the IoE status would remain for the next five years with an expected financial support of ₹1,000 crore apart from financial and administrative autonomy.

Prof. Rao, who was speaking along with Pramod K. Nayar, Chairman of IoE proposal team of the UoH, and Vinod Pavarala, official spokesperson and professor of Mass Communication, said that the varsity was presently in the band of 601-650 in the QS ranking and IoE envisages the varsity to be in the top 500 in the next 10 years. However, the varsity has raised the bar and plans to push itself in the below 200 ranking during the same period.

Prof. Rao said that the varsity has drawn up detailed plans for the execution of the IoE, which it treats as a major step towards improving the quality of research and teaching.

The plan includes putting in place national and international collaborations for research, development of new programmes (regular, MOOCs, Diploma and Certificate) and courses within programmes, interdisciplinary studies, hiring of experts from the industry and global faculty recruitment, among others.

Establishment of research clusters in Health and Disease; Study of Public Emotions; Development, Democracy and Social Transformation and an integrative research conclave for advanced functional materials had also been planned.

Prof. Pavarala said that attracting foreign students and faculty would be given thrust to get global perspective for institution and the students. As of now foreign students can be admitted up to 15% of the intake but with the IoE it can be raised to 30%.

An alternative administrative structure to implement the IoE has also been drafted. The IoE will work alongside the “Graded Autonomy” status conferred on UoH in 2018.

Graded Autonomy’s centrepiece is SWARG, a scheme to generate funds for student welfare activities and assistance, enhanced through the financial autonomy bestowed through the IoE as well.

“IoE will also help ensure that UoH does not turn away, on financial grounds, any student who otherwise secures admission in one of our programmes, thus ensuring equity,” Prof. Rao said.