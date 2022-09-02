Uoh Ph.D entrance test on Oct. 7, 8
The University of Hyderabad is inviting online applications for admissions to various Ph.D courses for 2022-23. The entrance test for the courses will be held on October 7 and 8 across the country.
Entrance exams will not be conducted at centres where the number of applications received is less than 200. There are 281 seats on offer for 42 Ph.D courses.
