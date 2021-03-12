UoH opens gates for 2,000 additional students

Students must produce COVID negative report, sign an undertaking, and spend 3 days in isolation at a campus facility

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced a new phase of reopening its campus for enabling in-person academic activities with an additional 2,000 students permitted to return.

The Vice-Chancellor has approved the recommendations of the Task Force headed by Prof. Vinod Pavarala to permit the return of all terminal semester post-graduate students, who will complete their respective programmes and graduate in June. The decision was taken after reviewing the current COVID situation and progress of the vaccine drive.

However, all students returning in the latest phase must produce a COVID-negative report from an RT-PCR test, sign an undertaking, and spend a minimum of three days in isolation at a campus facility.

Those returning from the six states, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, must spend seven days in isolation as there is a reported surge in cases in those states.

A statement from the University said that all Ph.D. students, except those who joined in 2020-21, can come back to resume their research work on campus. For now, all Master’s students who joined the University in 2020 will continue to have online classes.

The return will be entirely voluntary and the University will continue teaching-learning activities online for those who wish to remain at their homes.

The latest announcement is on top of the 1,300 students already allowed, including research scholars and final semester students in sciences and practical disciplines such as performing arts and fine arts, to return to the campus and stay in the hostels.

The University of Hyderabad has already facilitated senior research scholars to complete their thesis submissions, commenced online teaching since August, reopened its main library and provided remote access to digital resources to all students and faculty, put in place a digital access grant to address problems of digital divide, and kick-started laboratory sessions for Science students.