UoH mulls staggered reopening

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will stagger the entry of students with first priority to research students working in experimental laboratories and the graduating batch of Master’s students.

However, it will finalise a modified academic calendar, including pending end-semester examinations and entrance exams for admitting new students to various programmes when the lockdown ends in Telangana on May 7.

“The plan is to stagger the return of students and complete semester work in phases in a manner that is empathetic to the current situation of students, even while ensuring that we do not compromise on the high academic standards of the university,” a statement said after considering the new UGC guidelines on exams and academic calender.

The university had already taken a decision to extend the timelines for research students pursuing M. Phil. and Ph.D. degrees. The last date for submission of applications for new admissions to all programmes has been extended to May 22. The summer vacation has been advanced for faculty members to May 21.