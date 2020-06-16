UoH makes Ph. D, M. Phil submissions online

Amid the lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) completed more than 20 PhD viva-voce examinations online through video conferencing.
To cut short the time required for evaluation and more importantly to make the whole process paperless, University of Hyderabad has decided to process M.Phil and Ph.D. dissertations and theses only in the online mode from June 1.
Research scholars can upload soft copies online through e-governance portal (developed by startup Neoscript Technologies) of the university, from their own login ID, along with the copy of Course Completion certificate and Plagiarism Report.
After that the external examiners appointed by the Vice-Chancellor evaluates it based on which the viva-voce is conducted online. The viva-voce recommendations are approved by the Vice-Chancellor online and then the results are published.
The whole paperless process is similar to the ways in which the best research journals handle the manuscripts submitted for publication.
UoH also moved one step further and allowed pre-submission seminars for M.Phil and Ph.D. students online.
“From submission to award of the degree it used to take on an average of six months which we would like to bring down to three months by putting this process in place to benefit our Mphil and PhD students”, said Prof. Appa Rao.
