UoH life sciences incubator among top 10: survey

ASPIRE-BioNEST is a 20,000-sq.ft. facility dedicated deep science incubation space

ASPIRE-BioNEST of University of Hyderabad (UoH) was placed in sixth position among life sciences incubators in the country in a survey conducted by BioSpectrum India, a leading B2B media platform in life sciences. The survey focused on BioIncubators, both private and public, based on their achievements in the past financial year.

Four parameters — number of incubatees, funds raised, space available and pacts signed by BioIncubator with other agencies to attract enterprises/ entrepreneurs — were considered for the rankings. ASPIRE-BioNEST located in the School of Life Sciences of UoH is a 20,000-sq.ft. facility dedicated deep science incubation space.

The facility was inaugurated on February 28, 2018, and presently has 21 incubatees in diverse areas of life sciences such as agri-biotech, biologics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and IT for life sciences.

“It is a matter of pride to figure in the top 10 of the Life Sciences incubators in the country, but we should not rest on these laurels and strive for higher goals,” said UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile.

The life sciences school has over 60 faculty members, 60 post docs, 350 Ph.D scholars and 300 PG students. It has two more incubators — Technology Business Incubator focused on chemicals, materials, energy etc., supported by Department of Science and Technology, and Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs focused on electronics and IT and ITeS, supported by Ministry of Electronics and IT.