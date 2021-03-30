UoH inks pact with ESI Medical College

To collaborate on academic programmes

The University of Hyderabad and ESI Medical College and Hospital at Sanatnagar on Monday entered into a MoU for five years to collaborate on academic programmes and research, teaching and faculty exchange opportunities and assistance in the development of a hospital on the university campus under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) mandate.

The agreement was signed by university Registrar P. Sardar Singh and dean-director of ESIMCH M. Srinivas in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor P. Appa Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Appa Rao said it was a win-win relationship between the institutions and encouraged the delivery of initiatives proposed in the MoU.

Prof. Srinivas said the medical college and hospital at Hyderabad was the best institution of ESI in the country with 17 super speciality services.