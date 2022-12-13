UoH-incubated startup wins award

December 13, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A startup incubated at Aspire-BioNest incubation centre at University of Hyderabad (UoH) won two first prizes for poster presentation at the 5th Annual Conference of Society for Alternatives to Animal Experimentation in Trivandrum. The award was given for their presentation on first fully integrated 3D bioprinted human-like model for Type 2 Diabetes last week.

The presentation was made by young scientist Saranya K. with Arpitha Reddy R.N. and Sanjana Battula. Type 2 diabetes is the world’s most prevalent chronic disease and often described as a silent killer. There are many drugs available for this disease; yet patients are not able to maintain healthy levels of blood glucose.

The startup, Reagene Innovations, developed a 3D bioprinted human like model in the lab which simulated human type 2 diabetes. Using this model, they were able to design an over-the-counter anti-diabetic nutraceutical which shows significant blood glucose lowering in early patient studies, said a press release on Tuesday.