UoH-incubated startup awarded for 3D models to study diseases

‘Models are much superior to organoids and spheroids to mimic human physiology and communication’

ReaGene Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., a startup company of ASPIRE-BioNEST incubator at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was identified as an emerging startup by an independent jury panel of ChemTech-Biopharma conference 2021 in recognition of the unique 3D models focused on the discovery of new products for high value unmet diseases such as sepsis and COVID-19 on Wednesday.

With most preclinical research conducted in animals for both efficacy and toxicity, clinical outcomes are not the best. Hence, there is a need for better translational models to improve clinical translation and decrease clinical attrition rates.

In-vitro human single-cell static models in use currently do not mimic human physiology, cell-cell and organ-organ communications which play an important role in drug efficacy and toxicity in humans.

ReaGene’s mission is to build proprietary ‘Humanised 3D’ proprietary tools containing multiple cell types of different organs to allow communications of different cell types and organs. These models represent closest to human condition recapitulating human physiology to measure efficacy and toxicity simultaneously and make informed decisions on clinical liabilities before moving drugs into clinical trials. These models are much superior to organoids and spheroids to mimic human physiology and communications, said an official release.

Founders of ReaGene Biosciences, Uday Saxena, an alumnus of UoH and Subrahmanyam Vangala expressed their happiness at the recognition and are hopeful that these proprietary disruptive 3D bio printing platforms will revolutionise drug discovery research. Both have nearly 30 years of experience in big pharma companies for drug discovery and drug development research.

The firm has collaborations with Tech Mahindra, Issar Pharma, ProdigY on Sepsis and COVID projects using human vascular 3D lung model. UoH-BioNEST is managed by ASPIRE (Association for Scientific Pursuits for Innovative Research Enterprises), a not-for-profit organisation managing incubation and innovation activities in the campus, the release added.