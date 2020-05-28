UoH-incubated firm develops no-touch door opener

Hyderabad

28 May 2020

Seriptorium Printing Solutions, a start-up at ASPIRE-TIDE business incubator in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has created an e-commerce market place with “cofi no-touch door opener” to prevent direct contact in public places in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

The university spokesman said a market research found that people are not confident enough to touch doors, use ATMs or touch switches in public places. It was felt that a device that will help people to do these operations without direct contact will give them more confidence.

This is when Seriptorium Printing Solutions went through some of the designs available in the international market and made changes to suit the country's requirements. The company has 3D-printed few of these pieces and put them up on Amazon website calling it “cofi no-touch door opener.” These are now available for bulk orders.

The product is 3D-printed using biodegradable PLA material which is skin-friendly. It can be used in public places to open/close a door, push lift button, on/off switches and hang carry bags to avoid contamination. The handy design with two central holes allows you to handle the device with ease and do all operations without exerting much force.

It is lightweight (20 grams) but sturdy due to the interlocking structure created during the printing. The product is about 14.5 x 6.5 x 1 cm and can take a weight up to 25 kg. It can be easily installed in public transport, lifts, ATMs, office spaces, public toilets and much more, the spokesperson explained.