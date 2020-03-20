UoH, IIIT enter into MoU for 5 years

Hyderabad

20 March 2020 00:03 IST

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) renewed their earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU ) for a further period of five years.

As a part of the MoU, both the institutions have broadened the scope of collaboration in the areas of teaching (credit transfer), research (including joint supervision of PhD), conferences, seminars/ exhibitions, symposia, workshops, training programmes, translational activity, product development and commercialisation; business development specifically in innovation and entrepreneurship, a press release said.

Both the institutions also agreed to extend their physical facilities for mutual benefits in accordance with the guidelines and rules of the respective Institutions.

The MoU was signed by P. Sardar Singh, Registrar, UoH and Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, Registrar, IIIT-H. It was exchanged in the presence of Prof. P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT-H, Prof. Arun Agarwal, Pro Vice Chancellor 1 and Acting Vice-Chancellor, UoH and Prof. B. Raja Shekhar, Pro Vice Chancellor 2, UoH.