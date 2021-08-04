UoH gets record applications from foreign nationals

Receives 1,512 applications from ICCR

University of Hyderabad (UoH) has set a record for itself by receiving 1,512 applications from Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) that facilitates entry of foreign students in Indian institutions.

This is a five-six fold increase compared to the last few years and about 45 applications from self-supporting foreign nationals have also been received, a statement from the University said.

UoH admits qualified students through Government of India agencies such as the ICCR, Study in India, SAARC countries and self-supporting international students to various courses in the University.

Director of International Affairs N. Siva Kumar said that the academic units of the UoH, after careful consideration, selected 129 foreign nationals this year for various courses from the ICCR applications received. Till date, 31 students (nine for PhD and 22 for Master’s programmes - 13 girls and 18 boys) have already accepted to join UoH, and some more are expected to accept, he said.

Students are from Syria, Yemen, Uganda, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Sudan, Jordan, South Africa, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Nepal, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Malawi, Indonesia, Swaziland, Iraq, Botswana, Eritrea.

The admission process is still on for self-supporting students in this academic year, which is likely to increase the number of foreign nationals further. UoH has a designated new hostel for foreign nationals with 50 single occupancy rooms, and two new international hostel buildings are also under construction.

Vice-Chancellor B. Jagadeeshwar Rao expressed happiness at the large number of applications received this year and said it suggests that UoH is the preferred destination for higher studies for several foreign nationals. UoH sees this as a positive indicator in line with the Institute of Eminence status of the University and NEP 2020.