Hyderabad

UoH gets eligibility for PMRF scheme

University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected as one of the few institutions in India that can offer fellowship under Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme to meritorious PhD candidates at the time of admission into PhD programme.

Candidates eligible for PMRF get a monthly stipend of ₹70,000 along with an annual contingency grant of ₹2 lakh.

To apply for PMRF under direct entry, candidate needs to get selected and admitted in the university’s regular PhD programme in science, engineering and technology, and then the institute will recommend candidates with high academic credentials and demonstrated potential for research as per the PMRF guidelines.

VC Appa Rao Podile called it another important milestone for UoH.

