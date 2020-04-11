UoH faculty take lead in providing free counselling

Faculty at the Centre for Health Psychology, University of Hyderabad (UoH), who are also the founding members of the Association of Health Psychologists (AHP), will provide emotional support for rehabilitation of coronavirus patients through tele-counselling.

There are about 130 volunteers trained by the core team of the association. The material and training modules have been developed by the AHP along with a few faculty members.

Counsellors with the highest academic (psychology) background and years of experience in counselling have volunteered to provide 24x7 hours support for the patients/ suspects. Those in need of counselling services can dial the helpline number 9985010680, said Meena Hariharan of the Centre of Health Psychology, UoH.

Ms. Hariharan said that they have collaborated with five organisations and are working under the banner of SERV (Support for Emotional Rehabilitation of the Virus Victims), a joint initiative of AHP, Action Aid, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation-School Improvement Programme and APTS Social Service Forum.