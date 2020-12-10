UoH faculty elected president of the LSI

Hyderabad

10 December 2020 22:53 IST

Garapati Umamaheswara Rao of the University of Hyderabad has been elected president of the Linguistic Society of India (LSI).

He is the first one from the Telugu states to have been elected for the post. Prof. Rao, who worked as Director of the Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies at the University of Hyderabad, has over 35 years of experience. He was also a former president of the Dravidian Linguists Association and member of the General Council, Kendra Sahitya Academy. Founded about a hundred years ago, it remains a major contributor to the development of the languages of 130 crore Indians.

Under the leadership of Prof. Rao the LSI will be focusing on the issues of the conservation of endangered languages, and nearly-extinct languages of India, mother-tongue as a medium of instruction, teaching of mother tongue, and the study of Indian languages, in line with the National New Education Policy. A statement said he would ensure that the institute gave the highest priority to development of Indian languages and linguistics by the development of machine translation systems in Indian languages to facilitate evolutionary changes in modern communication.

Advertising

Advertising