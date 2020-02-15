Hyderabad

UoH extends date for distance courses

The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, has extended the last date for submission of applications for admission into Post-Graduate Diploma Programmes offered through distance mode to March 15.

These courses include one-year duration programmes offered in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Criminal Justice & Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, and Communicative English. The students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. Details are available on www.uohyd.ac.in

