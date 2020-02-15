UoH extends date for distance courses

The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, has extended the last date for submission of applications for admission into Post-Graduate Diploma Programmes offered through distance mode to March 15.

These courses include one-year duration programmes offered in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Criminal Justice & Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, and Communicative English. The students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. Details are available on www.uohyd.ac.in