UoH entrance tests rescheduled

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has rescheduled its nation-wide entrance examinations for admission to all its postgraduate and research programmes to the first week of August and the classes will begin on September 1.
The last date for applications for fresh admission has been extended to May 22. As a part of its phased return to academic activities, the university made it optional for final semester of PG students to write a special end-semester examination only if they were not satisfied with their grades computed on the basis of continuous assessment and past performance.
This optional special exam would be held from July 4 for those opting for it and they should report on July 1. The ongoing PG students should report on July 12 and their end-semester exams would be scheduled from August 3. Research students would come back to the university in a staggered manner from June 15 to 29.
