UoH entrance exams from Sept. 24

The University of Hyderabad will conduct its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26.

The Vice-Chancellor of UoH, Appa Rao Podile said the University is going ahead with this schedule after the Supreme Court gave its nod to holding JEE and NEET. The record number of over 62,000 candidates seeking admission this year will appear for the entrance exam in 38 centres across the country.

The University, the Vice-Chancellor said, plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students latest by the first week of November.

He said about 2,000 PG students will start classes online from Thursday.

It has installed a Learning Management System (LMS) that can be used by faculty and students and by shoring up the ICT infrastructure at the departments and Schools. Given Internet connectivity issues faced by some students in remote locations, Prof. Appa Rao assured that online instruction will be primarily in the asynchronous mode, under the guiding principle of ‘leaving no student behind’.

A Task Force headed by Prof. Vinod Pavarala outlined student welfare measures that were taken by the university to ease resumption for students, including sanction of digital access grant for disadvantaged students.