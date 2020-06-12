UoH ensures fellowships during lockdown

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has ensured that research students received fellowships during the lockdown period without any interruption, according to Vice-Chancellor Podile Appa Rao.

About 500 research students of the university obtain fellowships selected through national-level tests by various funding bodies such as Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), University Grants Commission (UGC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). All such students were ensured of their fellowships by the varsity.

In addition, to encourage research projects, the university has been giving advance to project investigators for recurring expenses, including fellowships to project staff, pending release of grants from the funding agencies, the VC said.