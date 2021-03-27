UoH drops M.Phil, gives ‘school’ status to communication department

Hyderabad

27 March 2021 23:34 IST

Academic Council approves introduction of various programmes too

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to discontinue the M.Phil. programme in accordance with the National Education Policy. It has also decided to upgrade the status of the department of communication to the School of Communication and Media Studies.

This will be the 13th school at the university and will continue to offer two MA programmes in Media Studies and Media Practice, and a Ph.D. programme. These were the important decisions taken at the 88th Academic Council meeting of the varsity on Friday.

The Academic Council also approved the introduction of a few programmes, including a multi-disciplinary M.Tech in Modeling and Simulation to be offered by the Centre for Modeling, Simulation & Design; a Master of Performing Arts programme in Music; reintroduction of five-year Integrated MA in Urdu; and a certificate course in Publishing, in collaboration with Cambridge University Press, by the Department of English that has recently returned to the top-300 global rankings; a post-graduate diploma in Community Eye Health; and a certificate course in Opthalmic Dispensing Optics.

Advertising

Advertising

The university has also accorded in-principle approval for joint Ph.D programmes with top-ranking foreign universities, a provision made in the NEP. The University’s Office of International Affairs will work with the institution’s IoE Directorate to put in place modalities for admission, eligibility, and degree equivalence. This is expected to open up opportunities for Indian research scholars enrolled in the university to gain exposure and experience in leading international research labs and departments, while permitting international students to work at departments and schools of UoH.

The Academic Council has also approved establishing working relationships with national laboratories to facilitate collaborative research, especially at the doctoral level. The university will soon be establishing rigorous benchmarks, against the top-100 universities in the world, for assessing faculty publications for all academic purposes, in line with the mandate given, along with the additional funding, as an Institution of Eminence, a press release said.