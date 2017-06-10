UoH does better than most Central varsities in research

University of Hyderabad (UoH) has obtained an impressive performance in terms of Average Citation Per Paper and citation indices, according to a recent study done among all the 39 Central Universities in the country between 1990 to 2004.

The study published on Current Science shows that relatively smaller universities, such as the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have a very impressive research performance when compared to bigger and older central universities, a press release from the UoH said.

The data examines research productivity per capita, per crore rupees grant, rate of growth of research output, authorship and collaboration pattern, citation impact and discipline-wise research strength of these institutions.

Citations

The study used indicators such as total papers (TP) and total citations (TC) data and computed average citation per paper (ACPP), productivity per capita (PPC), number of highly cited papers (HiCP), number of international collaborative papers (ICP), h-index and P-index. The study also categorized the research output data for each of the Universities into 14 broad disciplines and then identified universities having strong presence in each of the disciplines.

University of Delhi (DU) ranks at the top on majority of the indicators such as TP, TC, HiCP and ICP. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) are in the top bracket on many indicators.

The study also observed that about 65% of the total output of CUs during the 25-year period is contributed by the four older universities (DU, BHU, AMU and UoH) only. For the most recent five-year period, the total contribution of these four universities is about 60%. On an average DU and UoH have one paper per year per faculty, a release said.