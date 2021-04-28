UoH among the top institutions in global RUR Rankings

University of Hyderabad (UoH) figures in the top six Indian educational institutions, and the only university from India in the 13 Indian institutions that figured in the Round University Rankings (RUR).

Out of the 13 Indian institutions, UoH is the only university to be ranked after IISc, the IITs and IISER-Pune, in the top six in India. Its global rank stands at 350 in 2021, showing a marked improvement from the 363 position in 2020 while it’s Teaching Rank is a commendable 84 globally, according to a press release.

The ranking provides a comparison of 1,150 leading universities from 85 countries around the world for 12 years (2010-2021) according to 20 indicators distributed into four areas — teaching, research, international diversity and financial sustainability. Vice-Chancellor of UoH Appa Rao Podile said that the faculty have been working on producing excellent research and providing the right motivation for younger colleagues to emulate in all domains, including teaching.

RUR Ranking agency is a Russian ranking agency, existing since 2013. The data provider for the RUR system is Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation.