UoH advances summer vacation

Decision in view of surge in COVID cases

The University of Hyderabad has advanced its summer vacation for students and faculty in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, and the vacation will be from May10 to June 8.

The decision was taken after a review meeting with the deans and heads convened by the Vice-Chancellor on Friday. All post-graduate students would be asked to vacate their hostel rooms and return home within the next few days. These include research scholars who had been given an opportunity to return to pursue their research. The university would however consider cases of students from cities where a lockdown has already been imposed.

“Given the current situation, we want the maximum number of students to return to the safety of their homes. Ever since the pandemic struck, non-teaching staff have been working non-stop and with the increasing numbers, they too need a break. We are also concerned about the increasing number of cases both in the case of staff or their family members,” said Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile.

Classes would resume on June 9 and continue up to July 20. Examinations would be conducted from July 21. Classes for the next semester would be held from August 2, according to a press release.