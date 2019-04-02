UoH adds 155 seats to next year’s quota

University of Hyderabad has added 155 seats for the coming academic year, 2019-20. The entrance examinations for various courses will be held from May 27 to 31 in 38 centres across the country.

This year, the university will start new post-graduate programmes in applied geology, microelectronics and VLSI design, systems and computational biology, animal biology and biotechnology and Sanskrit studies, with an overall increase in intake by about 300 students to a total of 2,170 seats.

The university, however, has discontinued eight of its courses cutting 35 seats. University authorities said, “The added intake is also partly because of the implementation of the Union government’s 10% reservation rule for economically weaker sections.”

Vice-Chancellor P. Appa Rao said entrance exam will not be held at centres where number of applications received is less than 300. There are 2,170 seats being offered for admissions to 119 courses. E-applications can be accessed from April 1. The deadline for submission is May 3.