UoH 6th best varsity in India

Major feat: Varsity occupied 15th place in the overall educational institutions category.

Hyderabad

11 June 2020 23:42 IST

Other Telangana institutions that figure in overall top 100 include IIT-H, NIT Warangal and OU

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday saw several universities and institutions from Telangana figuring in top leads and the best placed was the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The UoH was at the sixth place in the universities category but 15th place in the overall educational institutions category that consisted of universities, engineering colleges and all professional colleges.

The UoH slipped to sixth from the fourth position last year and officials say the difference in scores was less than 0.5 points. More than 200 universities were surveyed for the rankings.

Other institutions in Telangana that figured in the overall top 100 included IIT Hyderabad (17th), NIT Warangal (46th) and Osmania University (53rd). Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, was at the 36th rank in the overall educational institutions category and 19th in universities category. OU was at 29th position in the universities category.

Some other top institutions from Telangana were placed at different levels of ranking. The International Institution of Information Technology (IIIT-H) figured in the 101-150 rank band overall and English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Anurag Institutions, VNRVJIT and Vardhaman College of Engineering figured in the 151-200 rank band.

Among the engineering colleges category, IIT-Hyderabad was at eighth place, NIT Warangal (19th), IIIT-H (43rd), JNTU Hyderabad (57th), OU College of Engineering (88th), CBIT (124th), VNRVJIT (127th), Vardhaman College (143rd), SR Engineering College, Warangal (160th), Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE) (170th), Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (172nd), Anurag Institutions (180th) and BVRIT, Narsapur (199th).

KITS Warangal, Sreenidhi Institutions, MGIT, MREC for Women, and Vignan College, were placed in the 201-250 rank band while CMRCET, MLRIT, MVSR, OU College of Technology and St. Martin’s Engineering College were in the 251-300 rank band nationally.

Chairman of Rythu Bandhu Samiti and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is also the chairman of Anurag Group of Institutions, said that their colleges secured best ranks among all private institutions in Telangana in different streams like pharmacy and engineering.

Responding to the UoH ranking, Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile said, “We have to work hard as we have identified a few gaps, to move up in the ranking system. UoH will increase its efforts to ensure that it is recognised as a top institution not only in India, but also internationally for its quality of teaching, outreach, inclusivity and research.”

The NIRF methodology parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”. Placements, research publications, outreach programmes are all key parameters within the above.