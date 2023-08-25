Unverified reports of leopard spotting scare LB Nagar residents in Hyderabad

August 25, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

News about spotting of a leopard created panic among residents of B.N. Reddy Nagar colony of L.B. Nagar on Thursday.

A person from the Sagar Housing Complex in the locality is reported to have seen the feline perching on the compound wall.

He informed that the animal later moved towards an aviation academy behind the Sanjeevani Vanam forest park in Gurramguda. Police and Forest officials were alerted by the local people, who spent a day searching for clues, but in vain.

“Except one person, nobody else witnessed the big cat. But we have taken enough precautions by keeping two cages at the location,” Vishnu, Forest Range Officer, said.

The cages have been placed at the entrance and exit of the aviation academy, he said.

Senior forest officials informed that a leopard had made L.B. Nagar home several years ago, and preyed on dogs at the dumpyard in Auto Nagar. It was eventually captured and released in Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

L.B. Nagar also has other thickly forested areas which include the Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali National Park, two forest blocks converted to urban parks in Gurramguda, and premises of Prasar Bharathi towers with thick vegetation.