HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unverified reports of leopard spotting scare LB Nagar residents in Hyderabad

August 25, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

News about spotting of a leopard created panic among residents of B.N. Reddy Nagar colony of L.B. Nagar on Thursday.

A person from the Sagar Housing Complex in the locality is reported to have seen the feline perching on the compound wall.

He informed that the animal later moved towards an aviation academy behind the Sanjeevani Vanam forest park in Gurramguda. Police and Forest officials were alerted by the local people, who spent a day searching for clues, but in vain.

“Except one person, nobody else witnessed the big cat. But we have taken enough precautions by keeping two cages at the location,” Vishnu, Forest Range Officer, said.

The cages have been placed at the entrance and exit of the aviation academy, he said.

Senior forest officials informed that a leopard had made L.B. Nagar home several years ago, and preyed on dogs at the dumpyard in Auto Nagar. It was eventually captured and released in Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

L.B. Nagar also has other thickly forested areas which include the Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali National Park, two forest blocks converted to urban parks in Gurramguda, and premises of Prasar Bharathi towers with thick vegetation.

Related Topics

wildlife / forests / Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.