Unusual calm in Assembly

HYDERABAD

07 September 2020 23:55 IST

An unusual calm prevailed in the State Legislature premises on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session. With several restrictions in place over the movement of members, officials as well as the media, the usually busy Assembly premises wore a deserted look, but for the vehicles dropping the members in front of the entrance points. The usually busy visitors’ galleries were empty as entry of visitors had been barred for the session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic while the media point usually abuzz with activity wore a desolate look. With restrictions imposed on the movement of the PAs/secretaries of the members, the Assembly lobbies too were empty. The only semblance of movement was of the security personnel and those deployed to check whether the operating protocols issued for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) were being followed.

Personnel with hand-held thermal scanners were positioned at all the entrances and only people who underwent the Covid-19 tests and declared negative were allowed inside the premises. The temperature monitoring machines equipped with cameras were installed at all the entry points with the security personnel allowing only those found with normal parameters inside.

Printed forms of standard health protocols were issued to the members as well as the media personnel who were allowed to cover the proceedings and Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy read out the procedures that should be followed during the session right at the beginning of the session.

