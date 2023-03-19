ADVERTISEMENT

Unseasonal rain wrecks havoc on north Telangana districts; couple electrocuted

March 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - JAGTIAL/WARANGAL/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Unseasonal rains accompanied by squall that lashed many parts of north Telangana for the third consecutive day on Sunday caused extensive damage to maize, mango and other crops in old undivided Karimnagar and Warangal districts and various other parts of the State.

A couple was killed in a rain-related incident at Vandanam village in Khammam district’s Chintakani mandal on Saturday night.

Sources said Dharavath Ramulu, 65, a shepherd and his wife Rangamma, 60, were electrocuted when they stepped on a live wire that uprooted from the power supply line at an agricultural field under the impact of sharp showers and strong gales.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Most parts of Khammam district witnessed light to moderate rains in the last 24 hours. Unseasonal rains along with high velocity winds flattened ready-to-harvest maize crops in Chintakani, Konijerla, Enkoor, Wyra and various other mandals across the district.

Chilli crops stocked in open yards around the agricultural fields for drying were soaked in rainwater at various parts of the district, sources added.

In Jagtial district, hailstorm wreaked havoc in Thippaipalli and Sriramulapalli villages in Kodimial mandal and several other villages in the small hours of Sunday.

Paddy, maize and sesamum crops were damaged in Kalikota village in Kathalapur mandal, Velgonda, Sirivanchakota and Gopulapur villages in Buggaram mandal, sources added.

Mango orchards in Thorrur, Kodakandla, Devaruppula, Pedda Vangara, Polepalli and various other villages in the former composite Warangal district were extensively damaged due to unseasonal showers and hailstorm.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US