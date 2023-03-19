Unseasonal rain wrecks havoc on north Telangana districts; couple electrocuted

March 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - JAGTIAL/WARANGAL/KHAMMAM

Unseasonal rains accompanied by squall that lashed many parts of north Telangana for the third consecutive day on Sunday caused extensive damage to maize, mango and other crops in old undivided Karimnagar and Warangal districts and various other parts of the State.

A couple was killed in a rain-related incident at Vandanam village in Khammam district’s Chintakani mandal on Saturday night.

Sources said Dharavath Ramulu, 65, a shepherd and his wife Rangamma, 60, were electrocuted when they stepped on a live wire that uprooted from the power supply line at an agricultural field under the impact of sharp showers and strong gales.

Most parts of Khammam district witnessed light to moderate rains in the last 24 hours. Unseasonal rains along with high velocity winds flattened ready-to-harvest maize crops in Chintakani, Konijerla, Enkoor, Wyra and various other mandals across the district.

Chilli crops stocked in open yards around the agricultural fields for drying were soaked in rainwater at various parts of the district, sources added.

In Jagtial district, hailstorm wreaked havoc in Thippaipalli and Sriramulapalli villages in Kodimial mandal and several other villages in the small hours of Sunday.

Paddy, maize and sesamum crops were damaged in Kalikota village in Kathalapur mandal, Velgonda, Sirivanchakota and Gopulapur villages in Buggaram mandal, sources added.

Mango orchards in Thorrur, Kodakandla, Devaruppula, Pedda Vangara, Polepalli and various other villages in the former composite Warangal district were extensively damaged due to unseasonal showers and hailstorm.