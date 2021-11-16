Hyderabad

Unseasonal rain raises farmers’ concern

Farmers covering paddy with tarpaulin sheets at Ramakrishnapuram in Khammam district.   | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Unseasonal showers that lashed various parts of the district in the last 48 hours exacerbated farmers’ concerns over timely disposal of their paddy produce with cloudy sky conditions still persisting in several parts of the district.

Incidents of harvested paddy getting soaked in the unexpected drizzle were reported from Boppapur, Gollapally, Padira and several other villages in Yellareddypet mandal and various other parts of the district in the past two days, sources said.

The cloudy sky conditions prompted the farmers to cover their harvested paddy with tarpaulin sheets at the paddy procurement centres and on the roadside in several parts of the district.

The farmers’ organisations were demanding speeding up of the pace of paddy procurement and supply of adequate tarpaulin sheets to prevent damage to the harvested paddy

Official sources said more than 6000 tarpaulin sheets were made available at nearly 265 procurement centres as part of contingency measures to deal with unseasonal rains.

Sources said about 52,000 metric tonnes of paddy produced in the kharif season was already procured from the farmers through the designated procurement centres across the district so far in the current procurement season.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 12:11:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/unseasonal-rain-raises-farmers-concern/article37529207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY