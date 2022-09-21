Unravel Data opens office in Hyderabad

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 21, 2022 19:09 IST

California-headquartered Unravel Data, on Wednesday, announced the opening of its Hyderabad office. With this, it plans to hire 60 employees over the next year for the new as well as the existing office in Bengaluru.

The Hyderabad office will house teams across functions like data science, site reliability engineering and customer success. Unravel said it will be looking at candidates proficient in Big Data, DevOps, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The new office was inaugurated by Unravel’s co-founder and CTO Shivnath Babu and the company’s VP of Engineering Operations Giriraj Bagdi. The company said it has grown its team by more than 15 people in Hyderabad in less than a year.

“Hyderabad not only houses data teams for many of our customers and partners around the world, but also has an abundance of technology talent, making it the natural choice for our second office location in India. We are confident that our team in India will play a critical role in Unravel Data’s future growth as we prepare to bring the advantages of DataOps Observability to more data-driven enterprises around the world,” Mr. Babu said in a release.

