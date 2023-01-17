HamberMenu
University of Hyderabad signs MoU with TIFR

January 17, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research-Hyderabad (TIFR-H) signed an MoU, renewing their commitment to continue academic collaboration in education and research.

A Research and Academic Advisory Committee will oversee the collaboration where both institutions would jointly organise lectures, workshops, conferences, and seminars. The members of faculty will look at establishing inter-institutional centres on mutually agreeable thematic areas to promote interdisciplinary research.

The MoU, which is for a period of five years, was signed by UoH registrar Devesh Nigam and TIFR director V.Chandrasekhar in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao, informed a press release on Tuesday.

