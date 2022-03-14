University of Hyderabad inks three-year pact with ACCESS Health

University of Hyderabad (UoH) and ACCESS Health International (AHI), India country office, entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards capacity building within study programs across schools, collaborative research projects and internships, academics and research in actuarial sciences, digital initiatives, and big data analytics in the area of healthcare.

UoH Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao welcomed the collaboration and encouraged the parties to concentrate on one or two tangible deliverables that will have high impact and be sustainable in future. He was particularly keen on digitising health data efforts and using it to drive policy and program efforts.

AHI regional director N. Krishna Reddy said the advisory group works towards strengthening health systems and is closely involved in the national health policies, health finance and economics, health insurance, quality of care, and service delivery models, including the newer digital health initiatives.

The central university’s School of Medical Sciences and School of Management Studies, will mutually benefit by entering into a formal institutional partnership with AHI. In-charge registrar Lokananda Reddy, senior faculty V. Geeta, Mary Jessica, B.R. Shamanna, Ranjit Kumar Dehury, apart from Uma Aysola and Lakshmi Shanthi from AHI were present on the occasion, said a press release.

A day before, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella delivered the foundation day lecture of UoH’s ‘ASPIRE’ - Association for Scientific Pursuits in Innovative Research Enterprises, which manages innovation and entrepreneurial activities in the university, and called for the need to encourage youngsters to be “passionate so that they can come together and succeed in innovation and invention”.

Department of Science & Technology (DST) secretary S. Chandrasekhar, in his address, said that all agencies have to work together for greater innovation and discoveries for benefit of society and development of the country. DST has in the last three years has given funds for almost 50 companies. He also inaugurated the Technology Business Incubator and visited the startups operating on the campus.