University of Hyderabad in 801-850 band in world university rankings

June 28, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been placed in the 801-850 band in the world and at number 23 in India, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings, released today by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

QS World University Rankings 2024 feature 1,499 institutions across 104 locations, including 45 in India. UoH Vice-Chancellor B.J.Rao said the university is ranked 372 in the world in ‘Citations per Faculty’ indicator. “However, our overall ranking needs improvement which is also linked with global perception, visibility etc,” he said.

This year, QS has implemented the largest methodological enhancement since its inception, introducing three new metrics — Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network — and adjusting the weightage of some existing indicators such as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, and Faculty Student Ratio.

The UoH is placed in the 601 plus band in Academic reputation and Employer reputation and at 701 plus ranking in Employment outcomes, Faculty-student ratio, International Faculty, International Research Network, International Students and Sustainability, a press release said.

