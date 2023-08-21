University of Hyderabad, EMRI Green Health Services sign MoU to improve emergency healthcare education

August 21, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EMRI Green Health Services. The agreement marks a collaborative stride towards advancing emergency health care services through capacity building and training; collaborative research; and student and faculty exchange.

As part of this collaboration and as an initial offering, UoH and EMRI GHS have jointly designed and developed a unique three-credit educational module that is blended to ensure enhancement of relevant knowledge and acquisition of life support skills to individual participants.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be certified as ‘Trained Basic Emergency Care Volunteer’. This credential, co-issued by UoH and EMRI, holds the potential to be recognised under the Academic Bank of Credits, aligning with the guidelines set forth by the National Education Policy (NEP).

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad B.J. Rao said emergency and academics coming together is a great combination. He lauded the initiative and the formalisation of the partnership.